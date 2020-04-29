BRING IT IN: Seth Partnow

22 hr
  
0:00
-1:01:41

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Seth Partnow, NBA Analyst at The Athletic and former Director of basketball research at the Bucks.

They jumped into a time machine and talked about how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA, got math-y about X’s and O’s, and pondered who would be today’s Phil Jackson.

The video is here:

