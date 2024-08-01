Team USA continues to dominate

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Team USA's victory over South Sudan. The US played well again and David was impressed with South Sudan and head coach Royal Ivey.

Is Bam Adebayo the three-point shooter a thing?

Team USA's best lineup is KD, Bam, Ant-Man, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White and it's because of their defense.

Jarod's not worried about Steph's offense, but he's noticing the shortcomings on defense. David is concerned about both ends of the court.