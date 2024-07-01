Playback speed
Free agency

PODCAST: Paul George is going to Philly and Klay Thompson is going to play with Luka
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jul 01, 2024
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Paul George signing a four year deal with the 76ers. Could that money have been better spent?

  • The Thunder added Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to an already elite defense, what's the plan?

  • Mavericks retool with Klay Thompson, is he a key piece in a return trip to the Finals?

  • Are the Clippers heading towards a rebuild?

  • Chris Paul mentoring Victor Wembanyama

  • A word on player development

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
