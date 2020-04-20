BRING IT IN: Jeff Asher

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, co-founder of AH Datalytics, and public safety analyst with the New Orleans City Council.

He spoke about how bias affects perception, thinking about thinking, and job of managing our own biases in making choices. He shared the CIA’s bible to overcome them, and showed us a couple of puzzles. Then we discussed how to deploy better approaches in everything from the NBA draft to coronavirus. He also kindly answered Henry’s and David’s nerdiest questions about working for CIA—including which movie portrays the reality of CIA life most realistically.

Here’s the archived video:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: