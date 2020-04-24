BRING IT IN: Jarod Hector

|0:00
|-52:35
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about Michael Jordan as an antihero, Scottie Pippen as hero, the first thing that should change in the NBA, the league’s machismo, and more.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY April 23, 2020 Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and surprise guest Amin Elhassan
WEDNESDAY April 22, 2020 Special TrueHoop correspondent Adena Jones on what NBA families are up to during the lockdown.
TUESDAY April 21, 2020 Jade Hoye, the man who created ESPN’s TrueHoop TV and TrueHoop podcasts at ESPN.
MONDAY April 20, 2020 Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, on how bias affects perception, thinking about thinking, and job of managing our own biases in making choices.
FRIDAY April 17, 2020 Seerat Sohi on ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and mental health in a pandemic.
THURSDAY April 16, 2020 Dana Smith returns to answer our new coronavirus questions.
WEDNESDAY April 15, 2020 Chad Ford tries to make Henry Abbott cry.
TUESDAY April 14, 2020 Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.
MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks X’s and O’s.
