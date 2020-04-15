BRING IT IN: Chad Ford, Part I

Get 30 day free trial

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Chad Ford, their longtime colleague at ESPN, a writer, analyst and NBA Draft expert, who is also a professor, an international conflict mediator, and an executive board member for PeacePlayers. His book “Dangerous Love,” about transforming conflict, made Henry cry and comes out in June.

(Also, we think Chad might have hosted the first, or certainly one of the first, NBA podcasts, which launched at ESPN in 2006 if memory serves.)

Chad’s message is amazing, brilliant, compassionate, and more applicable to quarantine life than you might think. Other topics that came up: the celebrity whose son was rebuffed by Chad’s daughter, the wild chickens of Hawaii, and Darko Milicic. It also seemed, for a time, like Chad was going to get Henry to cry on camera.

Above is Part 1. Part 2 is here.

Here’s the archived video:

