BRING IT IN: Jonathan Abrams

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Jonathan Abrams, award-winning journalist who writes for Bleacher Report. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling oral history of The Wire called All the Pieces Matter, as well as a book about high-school basketball players going straight to the NBA, called Boys Among Men. He was previously a staff writer at Grantland, the Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times.

They talked about The Wire, the NCAA, what happens if the NBA abolishes the draft, and more.

We were also treated to TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones’s report on what NBA players have been up to during the lockdown.

The video is here:

