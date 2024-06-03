The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Timberwolves had a nice postseason run, how do they sustain success?
How does the Celtics' offense wear down opponents?
Will Kristaps Porzingis be ready for the finals?
How important are Jrue Holiday and Derrick White?
The Mavericks' offensive simplicity
How do you stop Luka Doncic?
Mavericks' role players
Kyrie Irving being assertive
Can the Mavericks upset the Celtics?