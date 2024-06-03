Playback speed
Share post
Can the Mavericks upset the Celtics?

PODCAST: NBA Finals preview.
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jun 03, 2024
2
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Timberwolves had a nice postseason run, how do they sustain success?

  • How does the Celtics' offense wear down opponents?

  • Will Kristaps Porzingis be ready for the finals?

  • How important are Jrue Holiday and Derrick White?

  • The Mavericks' offensive simplicity

  • How do you stop Luka Doncic?

  • Mavericks' role players

  • Kyrie Irving being assertive

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
