BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

|0:00
|-46:29
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.
Then she joins David Thorpe and Henry Abbott as they trade theories with her about why the NBA HORSE game ended up being such a debacle, and pandemic innovations might outlast the coronavirus.
Here’s the archived video:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY APRIL 10, 2020 Ben Aronson, on what basketball will look like in a post-COVID world.
THURSDAY APRIL 9, 2020 Your NBA questions. They talked about the NBA’s upcoming H-O-R-S-E competition, what’s upside down about NBA media, and much more.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 8, 2020 Chris Ballard on Steve Kerr’s and Bob Myers’ genius with the Warriors and the role humility plays in success.
TUESDAY APRIL 7, 2020 Steve Shenbaum on media training professional basketball players.
MONDAY APRIL 6, 2020 Oliver Bullough on his book “Moneyland”, and the hidden world of powerful people—including some NBA figures.
FRIDAY APRIL 3, 2020 What is the lesson in all of this? David Thorpe and Henry Abbott looked back at the experimental few weeks doing this remote show to discuss what we have learned so far from our guests and each other.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post