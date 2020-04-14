BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

22 hr
  
0:00
-46:29

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.

Then she joins David Thorpe and Henry Abbott as they trade theories with her about why the NBA HORSE game ended up being such a debacle, and pandemic innovations might outlast the coronavirus.

Here’s the archived video:

