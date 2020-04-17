BRING IT IN: Seerat Sohi

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Seerat Sohi, NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports. She previously covered the league for SB Nation.

She talks about ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance coming out April 19, mental health in a pandemic, and then there’s much-needed discussion of White Claw hard seltzer.

Here’s the archived video:

