BRING IT IN: Thomas Beller

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Thomas Beller, author of Seduction Theory: Stories, The Sleep-Over Artist, How To Be a Man: Scenes from a Protracted Boyhood, and J.D. Salinger: The Escape Artist, which won the New York City Book Award for biography/memoir. He is an associate professor and director of creative writing at Tulane University and serious pickup basketball artist.

Coach Thorpe helped Tom solve a mystery. You notice how Jordan would stand with the ball palmed in one hand, and wave it around—messing with his defender? And now only Nikola Jokic does that once in a while? Where did that go?

