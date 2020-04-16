BRING IT IN: Dana Smith

|0:00
|-56:57
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe welcome back Dana Smith, senior writer for Elemental at Medium covering health, science, and the science of wellness.
Can your pets get coronavirus? Are coronavirus survivors immune? What’s the latest on vaccines and treatments? How long might we need to keep social distancing? And more.
Here’s the archived video:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY April 15, 2020 Chad Ford tries to make Henry Abbott cry.
TUESDAY April 14, 2020 Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.
MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY APRIL 10, 2020 Ben Aronson, on what basketball will look like in a post-COVID world.
THURSDAY APRIL 9, 2020 Your NBA questions. They talked about the NBA’s upcoming H-O-R-S-E competition, what’s upside down about NBA media, and much more.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 8, 2020 Chris Ballard on Steve Kerr’s and Bob Myers’ genius with the Warriors and the role humility plays in success.
TUESDAY APRIL 7, 2020 Steve Shenbaum on media training professional basketball players.
MONDAY APRIL 6, 2020 Oliver Bullough on his book “Moneyland”, and the hidden world of powerful people—including some NBA figures.
