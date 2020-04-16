BRING IT IN: Dana Smith

17 hr
  
0:00
-56:57

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe welcome back Dana Smith, senior writer for Elemental at Medium covering health, science, and the science of wellness.

Can your pets get coronavirus? Are coronavirus survivors immune? What’s the latest on vaccines and treatments? How long might we need to keep social distancing? And more.

Here’s the archived video:

