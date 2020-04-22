BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones returns to report on what NBA families are up to during the lockdown. Then she joins Henry Abbott and David Thorpe for a 90-second speed round commentary on the MJ documentary, the bad economy’s effect on NBA teams, the Draymond/KD beef, protecting players from injury, and more! Things get interesting when David Thorpe feels the need to defend Jazz legend Anita Baker.

The video is here:

