BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones returns to report on what NBA families are up to during the lockdown. Then she joins Henry Abbott and David Thorpe for a 90-second speed round commentary on the MJ documentary, the bad economy’s effect on NBA teams, the Draymond/KD beef, protecting players from injury, and more! Things get interesting when David Thorpe feels the need to defend Jazz legend Anita Baker.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY April 21, 2020 Jade Hoye, the man who created ESPN’s TrueHoop TV and TrueHoop podcasts at ESPN.
MONDAY April 20, 2020 Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, on how bias affects perception, thinking about thinking, and job of managing our own biases in making choices.
FRIDAY April 17, 2020 Seerat Sohi on ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and mental health in a pandemic.
THURSDAY April 16, 2020 Dana Smith returns to answer our new coronavirus questions.
WEDNESDAY April 15, 2020 Chad Ford tries to make Henry Abbott cry.
TUESDAY April 14, 2020 Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.
MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY APRIL 10, 2020 Ben Aronson, on what basketball will look like in a post-COVID world.
