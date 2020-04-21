BRING IT IN: Jade Hoye Part 1

|0:00
|-41:18
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe reunite with Jade Hoye, the man who created ESPN’s TrueHoop TV and TrueHoop podcasts at ESPN—and current Executive Producer of audio at The Athletic. Video of part 1 of Jade’s appearance is at the bottom. Part 2 is here.
Here are some of the old videos Jade discussed. Spreecast:
Secret Santa:
Coleman Collins:
TrueHoop TV’s secret origins in the squirrel poop attics of NYC:
Here’s the video:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY April 20, 2020 Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, on how bias affects perception, thinking about thinking, and job of managing our own biases in making choices.
FRIDAY April 17, 2020 Seerat Sohi on ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and mental health in a pandemic.
THURSDAY April 16, 2020 Dana Smith returns to answer our new coronavirus questions.
WEDNESDAY April 15, 2020 Chad Ford tries to make Henry Abbott cry.
TUESDAY April 14, 2020 Adena Jones reports on what NBA players have been up to during the lock down.
MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY APRIL 10, 2020 Ben Aronson, on what basketball will look like in a post-COVID world.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post