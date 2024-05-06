Playback speed
Are the Nuggets in trouble?

PODCAST: Previewing the conference semifinals
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
May 06, 2024
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Cavaliers outlasting the Magic in Game 7. What's next for Orlando and does Cleveland have a shot against Boston?

  • Are the Pacers mature enough to beat the Knicks? Will the Knicks run out of gas?

  • Should the defending champion Nuggets be worried? What specific problems do the Wolves present and can the Nuggets overcome with a hobbled Jamal Murray and no bench?

  • How can the Thunder stop Luka and Kyrie? Can the Thunder out athlete the Mavericks?

