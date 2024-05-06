Are the Nuggets in trouble?

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Cavaliers outlasting the Magic in Game 7. What's next for Orlando and does Cleveland have a shot against Boston?

Are the Pacers mature enough to beat the Knicks? Will the Knicks run out of gas?

Should the defending champion Nuggets be worried? What specific problems do the Wolves present and can the Nuggets overcome with a hobbled Jamal Murray and no bench?