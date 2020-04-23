BRING IT IN: Alvin Gentry

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and surprise guest Amin El-Hassan—who worked with Gentry on the Suns. They talked about tanking, Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Jaxson Hayes, how the Pelicans’ playoff race might end, player development during quarantine, and then there were some war stories about Amare Stoudemire, Boris Diaw, Chris Paul and others. Henry even asks Alvin who his favorite Pelican is, and Alvin answers!

