BRING IT IN: Brad Stevens

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe speaks with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

He talks about how he’s getting getting his hair cut, his expectations for his players during quarantine, X’s and O’s, and what’s he’s doing to scratch his competitive itch.

Here’s the archived video:

