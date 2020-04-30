BRING IT IN: Stan Jones

Apr 30
  
0:00
-54:41

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and TrueHoop correspondent Jarod Hector spoke with Stan Jones, Associate Head Coach at Florida State University. They talked about culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, Zion, and more.

The video is here:

