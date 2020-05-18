BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Ben Aronson

|0:00
It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Ben Aronson, a marketing executive with a lot of experience in sports.
He talked about his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry. What does it mean to have a pair of LeBrons? And who does Nike think is the most influential demographic in the United States?
