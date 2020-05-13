BRING IT IN: Sue Bird

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with legendary point guard Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm.
TrueHoop special correspondent Adena Jones showed us what Sue has been up to with highlights from the incredible IG stories she has been making with her girlfriend Megan Rapinoe. Sue talked about “Megan Goggles,” trying to prepare for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway, what she loved and didn’t love about playing in Russia. She broke down some of her plays with David and Perry Huang, video coordinator of the Seattle Storm (and Erie Bayhawks), and she told the true story of her bad shooting year.
The video is here:
