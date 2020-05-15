BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about some people rooting for sports not to come back, Michael Jordan as a specific type of leader, Ahmaud Arbery and a weak and divided America. Then, in the first installment of #TrueHoopBookClub, Henry, David, Jarod, and TrueHoop subscriber Bilal Ladak discussed My Losing Season: A Memoir by Pat Conroy.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: