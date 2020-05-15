BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-58:47
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about some people rooting for sports not to come back, Michael Jordan as a specific type of leader, Ahmaud Arbery and a weak and divided America. Then, in the first installment of #TrueHoopBookClub, Henry, David, Jarod, and TrueHoop subscriber Bilal Ladak discussed My Losing Season: A Memoir by Pat Conroy.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY May 14, 2020 Scott Raab told incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities
WEDNESDAY May 13, 2020 Sue Bird on preparing for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway.
TUESDAY May 12, 2020 Tommy Sheppard on keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom.
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
WEDNESDAY May 6, 2020 Brandon Grier on recovering from the coronavirus and spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber.
TUESDAY May 5, 2020 TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones on NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine, and #TrueHoopBookClub.
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
