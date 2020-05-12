BRING IT IN: Tommy Sheppard

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard.

He talked about his family’s insane number of pets, including three different duck varieties. He says he has been blown away by John Wall’s shooting ability, talked about keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom, the role confidence plays in improving players, a player that came to the front office’s attention via advanced stats, the future of gameplay. He also answered our subscribers’ excellent questions.

The video is here:

