BRING IT IN: Tommy Sheppard

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard.
He talked about his family’s insane number of pets, including three different duck varieties. He says he has been blown away by John Wall’s shooting ability, talked about keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom, the role confidence plays in improving players, a player that came to the front office’s attention via advanced stats, the future of gameplay. He also answered our subscribers’ excellent questions.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
WEDNESDAY May 6, 2020 Brandon Grier on recovering from the coronavirus and spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber.
TUESDAY May 5, 2020 TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones on NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine, and #TrueHoopBookClub.
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
FRIDAY May 1, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY, where David, Henry, and he get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY April 30, 2020 Stan Jones on culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, and Zion.
WEDNESDAY April 29, 2020 Seth Partnow on how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA.
