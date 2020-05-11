BRING IT IN: Dwayne Kennedy

|0:00
|-57:03
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dwayne Kennedy is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. As a producer, he won a 2019 Emmy Award for the CNN original series United Shades of America. His latest album, “Who The Hell Is Dwayne Kennedy?” is out now.
We listened to some of his stand up, talked about Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature, managing testosterone, and Dwayne asked David and Henry about Tiger King.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
WEDNESDAY May 6, 2020 Brandon Grier on recovering from the coronavirus and spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber.
TUESDAY May 5, 2020 TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones on NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine, and #TrueHoopBookClub.
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
FRIDAY May 1, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY, where David, Henry, and he get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY April 30, 2020 Stan Jones on culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, and Zion.
WEDNESDAY April 29, 2020 Seth Partnow on how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA.
TUESDAY April 28, 2020 Jonathan Abrams on what happens if the NBA abolishes the draft.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post