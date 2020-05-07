BRING IT IN: Jane McManus

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Jane McManus, the Director of Marist College’s Center for Sports Communication and columnist for the New York Daily News. She has covered New York sports since 1998. (Some may know her as “Lesley E. Visserate” from the roller derby circuit.)
She talked about sports journalists’ role in covering the coronavirus, what she would be doing if she was in charge of the NBA right now, her thoughts on Michael Jordan as a person and player, and what she tells young people who want to get into sports media.
