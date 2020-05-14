BRING IT IN: Scott Raab

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Scott Raab, esteemed Writer at Large for Esquire magazine for 20 years and author of The Whore of Akron and You're Welcome, Cleveland, both about LeBron James.

He talked about how the NBA—which he described as “the best of American pro sports leagues,”—has woven into his career, and told some incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities. Henry and Scott also spend some time talking about the only time Henry wrote anything for The New York Times, which was a review of Scott’s book.

He also talked about his advice to young writers: "If you can’t find time to write, don’t worry about becoming a writer. You’re not a writer. You’ll never be a writer. Find something else that lights you up."

The video is here:

