BRING IT IN: Scott Raab
|19 hr
| 1
|0:00
|-1:00:08
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Scott Raab, esteemed Writer at Large for Esquire magazine for 20 years and author of The Whore of Akron and You're Welcome, Cleveland, both about LeBron James.
He talked about how the NBA—which he described as “the best of American pro sports leagues,”—has woven into his career, and told some incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities. Henry and Scott also spend some time talking about the only time Henry wrote anything for The New York Times, which was a review of Scott’s book.
He also talked about his advice to young writers: "If you can’t find time to write, don’t worry about becoming a writer. You’re not a writer. You’ll never be a writer. Find something else that lights you up."
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY May 13, 2020 Sue Bird on preparing for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway.
TUESDAY May 12, 2020 Tommy Sheppard on keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom.
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
WEDNESDAY May 6, 2020 Brandon Grier on recovering from the coronavirus and spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber.
TUESDAY May 5, 2020 TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones on NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine, and #TrueHoopBookClub.
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
FRIDAY May 1, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY, where David, Henry, and he get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post