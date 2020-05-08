BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Friday with Jarod!
“What are you guys doing? What is happening? … These protestors they just don’t care. It’s ultimately: it’s America, I do what I want and I don’t care. It’s sad.”
Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host joins David Thorpe and Henry Abbott for the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about Betsy DeVos’s Title IX rules change, Michael Jordan and the heritage of the black athlete, whether games can be played in 2020, and more.
