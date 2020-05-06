BRING IT IN: Brandon Grier

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Brandon Grier, NBA and NFL agent and co-founder of the Athlete Management agency, which represents players like Georges Niang, Dewayne Dedmon, Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Kay Felder, and many others.

He talked about his experience recovering from the coronavirus, spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber, his theories on who will stay in the NBA after gameplay starts up again, and what he wants basketball to look like in a post-COVID world.

The video is here:

