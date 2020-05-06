BRING IT IN: Brandon Grier

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Brandon Grier, NBA and NFL agent and co-founder of the Athlete Management agency, which represents players like Georges Niang, Dewayne Dedmon, Ekpe Udoh, Quincy Acy, Kay Felder, and many others.
He talked about his experience recovering from the coronavirus, spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber, his theories on who will stay in the NBA after gameplay starts up again, and what he wants basketball to look like in a post-COVID world.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY May 5, 2020 TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones on NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine, and #TrueHoopBookClub.
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
FRIDAY May 1, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY, where David, Henry, and he get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY April 30, 2020 Stan Jones on culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, and Zion.
WEDNESDAY April 29, 2020 Seth Partnow on how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA.
TUESDAY April 28, 2020 Jonathan Abrams on what happens if the NBA abolishes the draft.
MONDAY April 27, 2020 Coach Thorpe helped our guest Thomas Beller solve a basketball mystery.
FRIDAY April 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as an antihero, Scottie Pippen as hero, and the first thing that should change in the NBA.
THURSDAY April 23, 2020 Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and surprise guest Amin Elhassan.
