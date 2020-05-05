BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones brought her own theme music and breaking news about NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine.

She also tells us why she got a reputation as the Dennis Rodman of her high school basketball team. And, together with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe, she invented the #TrueHoopBookClub! Our first book: My Losing Season by Pat Conroy, his memoir of the 1966-67 Citadel basketball team on which he played. Join us on BRING IT IN next Friday, May 15, to discuss the first 10 or so chapters.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: