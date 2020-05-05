BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

|0:00
|-57:18
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones brought her own theme music and breaking news about NBA players dancing, at home, in quarantine.
She also tells us why she got a reputation as the Dennis Rodman of her high school basketball team. And, together with Henry Abbott and David Thorpe, she invented the #TrueHoopBookClub! Our first book: My Losing Season by Pat Conroy, his memoir of the 1966-67 Citadel basketball team on which he played. Join us on BRING IT IN next Friday, May 15, to discuss the first 10 or so chapters.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY May 4, 2020 Bernie Lee on Jimmy Butler’s mind.
FRIDAY May 1, 2020 Jarod Hector played NINE BY NINETY, where David, Henry, and he get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY April 30, 2020 Stan Jones on culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, and Zion.
WEDNESDAY April 29, 2020 Seth Partnow on how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA.
TUESDAY April 28, 2020 Jonathan Abrams on what happens if the NBA abolishes the draft.
MONDAY April 27, 2020 Coach Thorpe helped our guest Thomas Beller solve a basketball mystery.
FRIDAY April 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as an antihero, Scottie Pippen as hero, and the first thing that should change in the NBA.
THURSDAY April 23, 2020 Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and surprise guest Amin Elhassan.
WEDNESDAY April 22, 2020 Special TrueHoop correspondent Adena Jones on what NBA families are up to during the lockdown.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post