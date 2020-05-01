BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-51:36
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They discussed Mark Cuban as an economic expert, John Wall on his relationship with Bradley Beal, David Thorpe’s latest TrueHoop piece, “We all have some Rodman in us,” and more.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY April 30, 2020 Stan Jones on culture building, how the game has changed, the NBA draft, and Zion.
WEDNESDAY April 29, 2020 Seth Partnow on how well Michael Jordan would fit in today’s NBA.
TUESDAY April 28, 2020 Jonathan Abrams on what happens if the NBA abolishes the draft.
MONDAY April 27, 2020 Coach Thorpe helped our guest Thomas Beller solve a basketball mystery.
FRIDAY April 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as an antihero, Scottie Pippen as hero, and the first thing that should change in the NBA.
THURSDAY April 23, 2020 Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry and surprise guest Amin Elhassan.
WEDNESDAY April 22, 2020 Special TrueHoop correspondent Adena Jones on what NBA families are up to during the lockdown.
TUESDAY April 21, 2020 Jade Hoye, the man who created ESPN’s TrueHoop TV and TrueHoop podcasts at ESPN.
MONDAY April 20, 2020 Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, on how bias affects perception, thinking about thinking, and job of managing our own biases in making choices.
FRIDAY April 17, 2020 Seerat Sohi on ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance and mental health in a pandemic.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post