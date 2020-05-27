BRING IT IN: Wayne Winston

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Wayne Winston, Professor Emeritus of Decision Sciences at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, two-time Jeopardy! champion, and consultant for the Mavericks and the Knicks.

Wayne talked about why he doesn’t think Michael Jordan is the GOAT, five best players in the league right now, and the criteria for reopening the NBA during the pandemic.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: