BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Matt Powell

It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Matt Powell, vice president and senior industry advisor for The NPD Group and nationally known expert on the sports industry.
Why has no one succeeded in threatening Nike in the U.S. market? What is the lesson of LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand? How will COVID-19 affect the market? Are we about to see big advertising logos plastered on NBA jerseys?
