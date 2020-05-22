BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about controversial releases in the Nike SB division, Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness, President Trump chiming in on the NBA’s response to Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong tweet, and more.
Then, in the second installment of #TrueHoopBookClub, Henry, David, and Jarod discussed My Losing Season: A Memoir by Pat Conroy. (You can listen/watch the first installment here.)
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY May 21, 2020 Matt Powell on how COVID-19 will affect the sports merchandising industry.
WEDNESDAY May 20, 2020 Wosny Lambre argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.
TUESDAY May 19, 2020 Special TrueHoop Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.
MONDAY May 18, 2020 Ben Aronson on his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry.
FRIDAY May 15, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a leader.
THURSDAY May 14, 2020 Scott Raab told incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities
WEDNESDAY May 13, 2020 Sue Bird on preparing for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway.
TUESDAY May 12, 2020 Tommy Sheppard on keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom.
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
