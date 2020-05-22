BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Friday with Jarod

It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about controversial releases in the Nike SB division, Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness, President Trump chiming in on the NBA’s response to Daryl Morey’s Hong Kong tweet, and more.

Then, in the second installment of #TrueHoopBookClub, Henry, David, and Jarod discussed My Losing Season: A Memoir by Pat Conroy. (You can listen/watch the first installment here.)

