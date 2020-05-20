BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Wosny Lambre

It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with “Big Wos” Wosny Lambre, NBA culture writer for the Athletic and devout sneakerhead.

He talked about his first pair of Air Jordan 9s, how Michael Jordan’s coolness infused into American culture, and argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.

The video is here:

