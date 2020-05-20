BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Wosny Lambre

|0:00
It’s Sneaker Week at TrueHoop! Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with “Big Wos” Wosny Lambre, NBA culture writer for the Athletic and devout sneakerhead.
He talked about his first pair of Air Jordan 9s, how Michael Jordan’s coolness infused into American culture, and argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY May 19, 2020 Special TrueHoop Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.
MONDAY May 18, 2020 Ben Aronson on his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry.
FRIDAY May 15, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a leader.
THURSDAY May 14, 2020 Scott Raab told incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities
WEDNESDAY May 13, 2020 Sue Bird on preparing for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway.
TUESDAY May 12, 2020 Tommy Sheppard on keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom.
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
