BRING IT IN: Dr. Ron Sen

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Ron Sen, Harvard and Boston University Medical School alum, former Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve, currently in private practice on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and basketball coach and dad of girls who played with WNBA players.

TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones kicked off BRING IT IN with an update on what NBA players and their families have been up to during the quarantine.

Then Dr. Sen talked about whether and how we should reopen basketball, convalescent plasma, his thoughts on young people being casual about social distancing, and more.

The video is here:

