BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Adena and Chad Jones

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.

Chad got super scientific and assessed NBA players’ various kicks display practices (oxidation, people!). He also talked about the cultural politics of sneakers, the aesthetics of Damian Lillard’s signature sneakers, and half steppin’, the sacrilege of mixing your brands in your look. Then he broke out his gloves and showed us some of his favorite player exclusives.

The video is here:

