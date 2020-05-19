BRING IT IN SNEAKER WEEK: Adena and Chad Jones

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.
Chad got super scientific and assessed NBA players’ various kicks display practices (oxidation, people!). He also talked about the cultural politics of sneakers, the aesthetics of Damian Lillard’s signature sneakers, and half steppin’, the sacrilege of mixing your brands in your look. Then he broke out his gloves and showed us some of his favorite player exclusives.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY May 18, 2020 Ben Aronson on his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry.
FRIDAY May 15, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a leader.
THURSDAY May 14, 2020 Scott Raab told incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities
WEDNESDAY May 13, 2020 Sue Bird on preparing for the WNBA season on the hoop in her sister’s driveway.
TUESDAY May 12, 2020 Tommy Sheppard on keeping the Wizards ready to play over Zoom.
MONDAY May 11, 2020 Comedian Dwayne Kennedy on Michael Jordan’s hyper competitive nature.
FRIDAY May 8, 2020 Jarod Hector played the Friday tradition of NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
THURSDAY May 7, 2020 Jane McManus on what she would do if was in charge of the NBA right now.
WEDNESDAY May 6, 2020 Brandon Grier on recovering from the coronavirus and spending his childhood with Jalen Rose and Chris Webber.
