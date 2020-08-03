BRING IT IN: Travonne Edwards

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe spoke with Travonne Edwards, NBA Analyst for The Athletic, co-founder of Count The Dings, and until a couple of weeks ago … a teacher!

They talked about James Harden’s performance, how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting, and what makes authentic Black Lives Matter progress vs. empty gestures.

