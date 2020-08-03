BRING IT IN: Travonne Edwards

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe spoke with Travonne Edwards, NBA Analyst for The Athletic, co-founder of Count The Dings, and until a couple of weeks ago … a teacher!
They talked about James Harden’s performance, how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting, and what makes authentic Black Lives Matter progress vs. empty gestures.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY July 31, 2020 Jarod Hector on return of NBA play.
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
