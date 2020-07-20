BRING IT IN: Jeff Asher

Jul 20
  
0:00
-54:02

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with return guest Jeff Asher, former CIA officer, co-founder of AH Datalytics, and public safety analyst with the New Orleans City Council.

He spoke about Louisiana’s COVID numbers, and then put on his professor hat to teach us about espionage and the story of KGB officer Valdimir Vetrov.

