BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble, the economic realities of COVID-19, and seeking joy during the pandemic.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: