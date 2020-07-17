BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble, the economic realities of COVID-19, and seeking joy during the pandemic.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
MONDAY July 6, 2020 Jane McManus on how gender might play a role in the decisions being made in reopening U.S. sports.
FRIDAY July 3, 2020 Jarod Hector on Makur Maker choosing Howard University over UCLA.
WEDNESDAY July 1, 2020 Lloyd Pierce on the unprecedented move by the Hawks to partner with Fulton County to transform the State Farm Arena into a voter precinct.
MONDAY June 29, 2020 Zachary Binney, on the risk to players and staff of reopening play.
FRIDAY June 26, 2020 Jarod Hector on Vince Carter’s retirement.
