BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones takes us on a tour of activism and life in the NBA bubble.
Then Jones, Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about the return of basketball!! Well, scrimmages, anyway. They also talked about Hector’s TrueHoop piece on the G League’s new deep-pocketed new professional development program and corruption within the NBA.
