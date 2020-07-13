BRING IT IN: Marcus Elliott

|0:00
|-1:00:25
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Marcus Elliott, the founder and director of P3 Applied Sports Science.
They talked about the work that P3 does, the increased risk of injury for players who have not had elite level conditioning during the pandemic and are now returning to intense gameplay, and whether Marcus worries about the players risking their lives.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
MONDAY July 6, 2020 Jane McManus on how gender might play a role in the decisions being made in reopening U.S. sports.
FRIDAY July 3, 2020 Jarod Hector on Makur Maker choosing Howard University over UCLA.
WEDNESDAY July 1, 2020 Lloyd Pierce on the unprecedented move by the Hawks to partner with Fulton County to transform the State Farm Arena into a voter precinct.
MONDAY June 29, 2020 Zachary Binney, on the risk to players and staff of reopening play.
FRIDAY June 26, 2020 Jarod Hector on Vince Carter’s retirement.
WEDNESDAY June 24, 2020 Keith Reed on the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity.
MONDAY June 22, 2020 Maria Konnikova on testosterone impacts decision making.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.