BRING IT IN: Marcus Elliott

Jul 13
  
0:00
-1:00:25

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Marcus Elliott, the founder and director of P3 Applied Sports Science.

They talked about the work that P3 does, the increased risk of injury for players who have not had elite level conditioning during the pandemic and are now returning to intense gameplay, and whether Marcus worries about the players risking their lives.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

