BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-56:01
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
Palpably excited about about the return of NBA play, they talked pick and rolls, LeBron James’ performance last night, abuse in Chinese NBA academies, and kneeling during the national anthem.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.