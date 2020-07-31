BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

Palpably excited about about the return of NBA play, they talked pick and rolls, LeBron James’ performance last night, abuse in Chinese NBA academies, and kneeling during the national anthem.

