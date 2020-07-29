BRING IT IN: Dr. Michael Mina

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Michael Mina, MD, PhD is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (CCDD). He is additionally an Assistant Professor in Immunology and Infectious Diseases at HSPH and Associate Medical Director in Clinical Microbiology (molecular diagnostics) in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Mina has an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests. They may not be as sensitive as the PCR tests now, but if every American could be tested affordably every day, the pandemic can quickly come under control. Malcolm Gladwell calls Dr. Mina’s idea “the best and smartest and most helpful” thing he has encountered since COVID began.

