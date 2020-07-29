BRING IT IN: Dr. Michael Mina
|Jul 29
| 1
|0:00
|-1:01:53
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Michael Mina, MD, PhD is an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and a core member of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics (CCDD). He is additionally an Assistant Professor in Immunology and Infectious Diseases at HSPH and Associate Medical Director in Clinical Microbiology (molecular diagnostics) in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Dr. Mina has an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests. They may not be as sensitive as the PCR tests now, but if every American could be tested affordably every day, the pandemic can quickly come under control. Malcolm Gladwell calls Dr. Mina’s idea “the best and smartest and most helpful” thing he has encountered since COVID began.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.