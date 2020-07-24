BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about the Giannis as the MVP, the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies, Bol Bol’s performance so far, and more.

