BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the Giannis as the MVP, the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies, Bol Bol’s performance so far, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
MONDAY July 6, 2020 Jane McManus on how gender might play a role in the decisions being made in reopening U.S. sports.
FRIDAY July 3, 2020 Jarod Hector on Makur Maker choosing Howard University over UCLA.
