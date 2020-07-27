BRING IT IN: Catherine Belton

|0:00
|-58:46
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Catherine Belton, investigative correspondent for Reuters, former Moscow correspondent for the Financial Times. She has previously reported on Russia for Moscow Times and Business Week. In 2009, she was shortlisted for Business Journalist of the year at the British Press Awards.
They talked about her new book, Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West, Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting, the “Kremlin pimp,” the role of sports ownership.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
WEDNESDAY July 15, 2020 Adena Jones on life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble and Allen Iverson love with John Jervay.
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
MONDAY July 6, 2020 Jane McManus on how gender might play a role in the decisions being made in reopening U.S. sports.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.