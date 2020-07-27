BRING IT IN: Catherine Belton

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Catherine Belton, investigative correspondent for Reuters, former Moscow correspondent for the Financial Times. She has previously reported on Russia for Moscow Times and Business Week. In 2009, she was shortlisted for Business Journalist of the year at the British Press Awards.

They talked about her new book, Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and Then Took On the West, Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting, the “Kremlin pimp,” the role of sports ownership.

