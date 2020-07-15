BRING IT IN: Adena Jones, John Jervay

|0:00
|-1:03:22
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones takes us on a tour of life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble.
Then Jones, Henry Abbott, and David Thorpe spoke with John Jervay, former producer at ESPN and Complex, member of the BOMM podcast, and sneaker enthusiast.
They talked about Philadelphia shutting down all large gatherings, safety when kids go back to school, and parenting John’s toddler, Haven. Near the end, the Allen Iverson love fills the room.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY July 13, 2020 Marcus Elliott on whether he worries about the players risking their lives.
FRIDAY July 10, 2020 Ben Aronson on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.
WEDNESDAY July 8, 2020 Adena Jones on WNBA player reaction Kelly Loeffler, and Dr. Carl Suddler on inspiring NBA players to make their own demands.
MONDAY July 6, 2020 Jane McManus on how gender might play a role in the decisions being made in reopening U.S. sports.
FRIDAY July 3, 2020 Jarod Hector on Makur Maker choosing Howard University over UCLA.
WEDNESDAY July 1, 2020 Lloyd Pierce on the unprecedented move by the Hawks to partner with Fulton County to transform the State Farm Arena into a voter precinct.
MONDAY June 29, 2020 Zachary Binney, on the risk to players and staff of reopening play.
FRIDAY June 26, 2020 Jarod Hector on Vince Carter’s retirement.
WEDNESDAY June 24, 2020 Keith Reed on the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.