BRING IT IN: Adena Jones, John Jervay

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones takes us on a tour of life in the NBA bubble and WNBA wubble.

Then Jones, Henry Abbott, and David Thorpe spoke with John Jervay, former producer at ESPN and Complex, member of the BOMM podcast, and sneaker enthusiast.

They talked about Philadelphia shutting down all large gatherings, safety when kids go back to school, and parenting John’s toddler, Haven. Near the end, the Allen Iverson love fills the room.

