BRING IT IN: Bernie Lee

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with NBA agent Bernie Lee, owner of Thread Sports Management, who represents, among others, five-time All-Star, Jimmy Butler.
They talked about Jimmy Butler’s mind, the future of the G-League vs. international leagues, why Jimmy cares so much about avoiding fouls (and how he does it), how Bernie almost got a job on an NBA coaching staff, and the time LeBron James knocked the wind out of Rick Pitino, and more.
The video is here:
