BRING IT IN: The NBA's back?
|Jun 4
|0:00
|-58:21
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss news the NBA is back. Jarod Hector jumped in right after oral surgery because he can’t help himself.
Should the fans of the West non-playoff teams get their hopes up about the playoffs? Who’ll win the eighth spot in the West? What are we going to learn about how the teams have been managing training during the pandemic? And do we even need in-person coaches right now?
The video is here:
