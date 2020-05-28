BRING IT IN: Michael Grange

|0:00
|-58:13
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Michael Grange, web, TV, and radio for Rogers Sportsnet.
Michael has become a big proponent of World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs. We discussed the potential for innovation in this moment.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY May 27, 2020 Dr. Wayne Winston on why he doesn’t think Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
TUESDAY May 26, 2020 Dr. Ron Sen on whether and how we should reopen basketball.
FRIDAY May 22, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness.
THURSDAY May 21, 2020 Matt Powell on how COVID-19 will affect the sports merchandising industry.
WEDNESDAY May 20, 2020 Wosny Lambre argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.
TUESDAY May 19, 2020 Special TrueHoop Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.
MONDAY May 18, 2020 Ben Aronson on his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry.
FRIDAY May 15, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a leader.
THURSDAY May 14, 2020 Scott Raab told incredible stories about his favorite interviews with a long list of celebrities.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.