BRING IT IN: Michael Grange

May 28
  
0:00
-58:13

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Michael Grange, web, TV, and radio for Rogers Sportsnet. 

Michael has become a big proponent of World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs. We discussed the potential for innovation in this moment.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

← PreviousNext →