BRING IT IN: Jesse Washington

Today on BRING IT IN, special host Jarod Hector and TrueHoop’s David Thorpe spoke with Jesse Washington, senior writer for ESPN's The Undefeated and author of an upcoming biography of Georgetown’s coach John Thompson, I Came As a Shadow.

He talked about the legendary coach John Thompson and how athletes have been approaching the work to end structural racism.

The video is here:

