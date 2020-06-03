BRING IT IN: Ari Caroline
|Jun 3
| 2
|0:00
|-58:33
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Ari Caroline, SVP of health strategy at Tempus Labs, Inc., former chief analytics officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and former basketball blogger.
Ari talked about his father’s arrest in 1965 for ferrying protesters in Montgomery, Alabama, the science of reopening the NBA, and what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY June 2, 2020 Steve Magness and Brad Stulberg on “psychological safety” and the importance of feeling like you’re on a path to progress.
MONDAY June 1, 2020 Jesse Washington on legendary coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY May 29, 2020 Jarod Hector on George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.
THURSDAY May 28, 2020 Michael Grange on World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs.
WEDNESDAY May 27, 2020 Dr. Wayne Winston on why he doesn’t think Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
TUESDAY May 26, 2020 Dr. Ron Sen on whether and how we should reopen basketball.
FRIDAY May 22, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness.
THURSDAY May 21, 2020 Matt Powell on how COVID-19 will affect the sports merchandising industry.
WEDNESDAY May 20, 2020 Wosny Lambre argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.