BRING IT IN: Ari Caroline

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Ari Caroline, SVP of health strategy at Tempus Labs, Inc., former chief analytics officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and former basketball blogger.

Ari talked about his father’s arrest in 1965 for ferrying protesters in Montgomery, Alabama, the science of reopening the NBA, and what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: